JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products rose 16.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.051.01 4 OPM %34.2952.48 -PBDT0.480.66 -27 PBT0.670.62 8 NP0.500.43 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements