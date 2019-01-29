Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the June 2018 quarter
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Rishabh Digha Steel, Allied Products announce 20% dividend
Allied Digital Services standalone net profit rises 43.10% in the September 2018 quarter
Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 7.39% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products rose 16.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.051.01 4 OPM %34.2952.48 -PBDT0.480.66 -27 PBT0.670.62 8 NP0.500.43 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU