Rishi Laser consolidated net profit rises 119.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 36.13 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 119.75% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.1334.988.476.002.601.501.920.731.780.81

