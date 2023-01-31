Rishi Laser consolidated net profit rises 119.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 36.13 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser rose 119.75% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.1334.98 3 OPM %8.476.00 -PBDT2.601.50 73 PBT1.920.73 163 NP1.780.81 120
