Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 34.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Sambhaav Media standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter
B T Syndicate standalone net profit declines 86.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2019 quarter
United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 23.95 croreNet profit of Rishi Techtex declined 42.86% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.42% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 83.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.9521.98 9 83.9766.58 26 OPM %9.6010.46 -9.719.45 - PBDT1.791.91 -6 6.004.71 27 PBT1.291.56 -17 4.053.16 28 NP0.721.26 -43 2.922.53 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU