Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 42.86% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.42% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 83.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

