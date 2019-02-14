JUST IN
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 34.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 20.89 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 34.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.8917.14 22 OPM %10.209.74 -PBDT1.531.17 31 PBT1.030.77 34 NP0.820.61 34

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

