Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 67.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 67.80% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.280.6089.2990.000.250.680.250.680.190.59

