Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 67.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 67.80% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.280.60 -53 OPM %89.2990.00 -PBDT0.250.68 -63 PBT0.250.68 -63 NP0.190.59 -68
