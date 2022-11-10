Rites consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 659.08 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 21.63% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 659.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 765.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales659.08765.56 -14 OPM %27.4729.54 -PBDT205.18247.92 -17 PBT188.28234.40 -20 NP132.42168.97 -22

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

