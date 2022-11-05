Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 32.27 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 6.25% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.2734.91 -8 OPM %2.882.43 -PBDT0.830.75 11 PBT0.690.65 6 NP0.510.48 6
