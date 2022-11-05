JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 2.95 times
Business Standard

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 32.27 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International rose 6.25% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.2734.91 -8 OPM %2.882.43 -PBDT0.830.75 11 PBT0.690.65 6 NP0.510.48 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU