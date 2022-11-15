RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 78.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.57% to Rs 71.92 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 78.27% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.57% to Rs 71.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.71.9247.451.9513.341.705.140.614.200.683.13

