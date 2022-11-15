RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 78.27% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 51.57% to Rs 71.92 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 78.27% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.57% to Rs 71.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.9247.45 52 OPM %1.9513.34 -PBDT1.705.14 -67 PBT0.614.20 -85 NP0.683.13 -78

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

