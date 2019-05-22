RLF consolidated net profit rises 120.45% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 20.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 533.33% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of RLF rose 120.45% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 533.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.03% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.570.09 533 0.961.15 -17 OPM %59.65-77.78 -29.172.61 - PBDT0.650.16 306 0.220.01 2100 PBT0.870.25 248 -0.08-0.68 88 NP0.970.44 120 0.670.33 103

