RLF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of RLF reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.80 -64 OPM %-27.5910.00 -PBDT-0.190.02 PL PBT-0.37-0.24 -54 NP-0.15-0.24 38

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

