RLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 croreNet loss of RLF reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.11 118 OPM %-12.5045.45 -PBDT-0.050.02 PL PBT-0.080 0 NP-0.080 0
