RLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of RLF reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %-300.00-700.00 -PBDT-0.09-0.09 0 PBT-0.16-0.11 -45 NP-0.16-0.11 -45
