RLF standalone net profit declines 77.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.89% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of RLF declined 77.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.89% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.08% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.57 -58 0.460.96 -52 OPM %170.8384.21 --23.9141.67 - PBDT0.410.78 -47 -0.240.34 PL PBT0.231.00 -77 -0.550.04 PL NP0.231.00 -77 -0.550.04 PL
