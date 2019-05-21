Rockon Enterprises standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Rockon Enterprises rose 433.33% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.200.64 88 1.881.87 1 OPM %50.83-171.88 --85.64-66.84 - PBDT0.520.09 478 -1.700.10 PL PBT0.520.09 478 -1.700.10 PL NP0.480.09 433 -1.740.10 PL
