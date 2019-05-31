Rodium Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.10% to Rs 10.11 crore

Net loss of Rodium Realty reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.10% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 612.90% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 39.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.1113.68 -26 39.6329.58 34 OPM %-16.6210.01 -9.872.50 - PBDT-1.451.52 PL 3.570.83 330 PBT-1.481.49 PL 3.450.71 386 NP-1.321.17 PL 2.210.31 613

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:54 IST

