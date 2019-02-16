JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rodium Realty standalone net profit rises 12.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.007.51 33 OPM %11.907.19 -PBDT1.000.94 6 PBT0.970.91 7 NP0.710.63 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements