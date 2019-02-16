Rodium Realty standalone net profit rises 12.70% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 10.00 croreNet profit of Rodium Realty rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.007.51 33 OPM %11.907.19 -PBDT1.000.94 6 PBT0.970.91 7 NP0.710.63 13
