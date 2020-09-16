Rohit Ferro Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.58% to Rs 48.65 croreNet Loss of Rohit Ferro Tech reported to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.58% to Rs 48.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 216.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.65216.99 -78 OPM %-25.73-11.10 -PBDT-12.16-28.06 57 PBT-17.94-36.36 51 NP-17.94-36.36 51
