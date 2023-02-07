JUST IN
Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 77.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 308.30 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 77.09% to Rs 52.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 308.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales308.30242.08 27 OPM %22.1921.52 -PBDT71.6250.47 42 PBT64.9143.91 48 NP52.7929.81 77

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

