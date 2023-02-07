Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 77.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 308.30 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 77.09% to Rs 52.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 308.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.308.30242.0822.1921.5271.6250.4764.9143.9152.7929.81

