Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2499.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2499.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 389.03 crore

Net Loss of Rolta India reported to Rs 2499.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 225.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 389.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 617.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3657.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 105.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.45% to Rs 2161.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2860.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales389.03617.92 -37 2161.292860.81 -24 OPM %-56.1813.47 -3.7728.42 - PBDT-560.41-66.18 -747 -754.39224.28 PL PBT-623.28-135.30 -361 -1007.56-43.94 -2193 NP-2499.42-225.32 -1009 -3657.42-105.69 -3361

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:54 IST

