Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 91.85% to Rs 11.53 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 19.51% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.85% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.19% to Rs 30.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.536.01 92 30.1518.94 59 OPM %7.89-10.82 -8.19-13.94 - PBDT0.530.34 56 1.360.96 42 PBT0.390.21 86 0.790.44 80 NP0.330.41 -20 0.600.54 11

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:58 IST

