Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 91.85% to Rs 11.53 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 19.51% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.85% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.19% to Rs 30.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.536.0130.1518.947.89-10.828.19-13.940.530.341.360.960.390.210.790.440.330.410.600.54

