Rossell India standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 61.73 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 26.32% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.7364.26 -4 OPM %31.3120.45 -PBDT14.8110.93 35 PBT12.578.61 46 NP9.127.22 26

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:40 IST

