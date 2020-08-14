Rossell India standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 61.73 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 26.32% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.7364.2631.3120.4514.8110.9312.578.619.127.22

