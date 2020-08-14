Rossell India standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 61.73 croreNet profit of Rossell India rose 26.32% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.7364.26 -4 OPM %31.3120.45 -PBDT14.8110.93 35 PBT12.578.61 46 NP9.127.22 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU