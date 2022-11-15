JUST IN
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 56.15 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 11.29% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 56.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.1543.21 30 OPM %20.5026.73 -PBDT11.8511.83 0 PBT9.7710.52 -7 NP7.158.06 -11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:24 IST

