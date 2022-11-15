Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 56.15 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 11.29% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 56.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.1543.2120.5026.7311.8511.839.7710.527.158.06

