Roto Pumps reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.73% to Rs 27.22 croreNet loss of Roto Pumps reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 27.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.28% to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 132.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.2242.35 -36 132.63135.04 -2 OPM %0.5528.03 -16.0221.90 - PBDT1.1311.86 -90 22.6428.83 -21 PBT-0.659.96 PL 15.6821.35 -27 NP-0.527.59 PL 11.6215.98 -27
