JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.36% to Rs 46.91 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 8.64% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 46.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.9137.42 25 OPM %22.4026.83 -PBDT10.5210.48 0 PBT8.819.42 -6 NP6.567.18 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU