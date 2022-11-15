Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.36% to Rs 46.91 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 8.64% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 46.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.9137.4222.4026.8310.5210.488.819.426.567.18

