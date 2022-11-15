Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps soars on receiving $6 mn advance for Uganda project
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 55.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps Q1 PAT surges 20% YoY to Rs 8.74 cr
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.36% to Rs 46.91 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 8.64% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 46.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.9137.42 25 OPM %22.4026.83 -PBDT10.5210.48 0 PBT8.819.42 -6 NP6.567.18 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU