Roto Pumps standalone net profit rises 30.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 38.97 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps rose 30.83% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.74% to Rs 15.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 127.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.9737.94 3 127.76109.12 17 OPM %24.5821.85 -22.2119.75 - PBDT9.638.62 12 27.8920.26 38 PBT7.736.87 13 20.4513.34 53 NP5.394.12 31 15.308.56 79
