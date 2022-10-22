Route Mobile standalone net profit rises 78.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.34% to Rs 141.61 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 78.65% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.34% to Rs 141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales141.6185.65 65 OPM %3.069.13 -PBDT14.2310.04 42 PBT10.375.85 77 NP7.704.31 79
