Route Mobile standalone net profit rises 78.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 78.65% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.34% to Rs 141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.141.6185.653.069.1314.2310.0410.375.857.704.31

