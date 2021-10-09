Route Mobile taps Latin American market with acquisition of Masivian S.A.S.

-
ALSO READ
Route Mobile to acquire Latin American firm for $47.50 mln
CSS Corp strengthens presence in Latin America with launch of a new delivery center in Colombia
Tata Comm, TM collaborate for IP transit services in ASEAN
Route Mobile to develop global A2P messaging platform for EITC-du
Route Mobile announces partnership with UAE's du
-
Route Mobile (UK), wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile, has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 09 October 2021 with the existing shareholders of Masivian S. A.
S., Colombia, South America (target company) to acquire 100 % of the outstanding share capital of the target company.
The target company is a leading cloud communications platform service provider in Latin America, with leadership position in Colombia and Peru, as well as a presence in several countries in the region.
The acquisition will help expand the company's business in new markets - particularly Colombia and Peru, and further expand across the Latin American market over the near term. The acquisition will also unlock cross-sell opportunities for the Company to offer its comprehensive suite of CPaaS solutions (email, RCS, OTT Business Messaging, etc.) to the target company's existing client base.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU