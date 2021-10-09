Route Mobile taps Latin American market with acquisition of Masivian S.A.S.

Route Mobile (UK), wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile, has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 09 October 2021 with the existing shareholders of Masivian S. A.

S., Colombia, South America (target company) to acquire 100 % of the outstanding share capital of the target company.

The target company is a leading cloud communications platform service provider in Latin America, with leadership position in Colombia and Peru, as well as a presence in several countries in the region.

The acquisition will help expand the company's business in new markets - particularly Colombia and Peru, and further expand across the Latin American market over the near term. The acquisition will also unlock cross-sell opportunities for the Company to offer its comprehensive suite of CPaaS solutions (email, RCS, OTT Business Messaging, etc.) to the target company's existing client base.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)