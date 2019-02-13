JUST IN
Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 17.52 crore

Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.5218.10 -3 OPM %-21.69-7.79 -PBDT-4.80-1.60 -200 PBT-5.15-1.96 -163 NP-5.15-1.96 -163

