Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 17.52 croreNet Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.5218.10 -3 OPM %-21.69-7.79 -PBDT-4.80-1.60 -200 PBT-5.15-1.96 -163 NP-5.15-1.96 -163
