Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.34% to Rs 13.77 croreNet profit of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.7722.70 -39 OPM %-28.32-7.67 -PBDT11.35-2.14 LP PBT11.09-2.52 LP NP11.09-2.52 LP
