Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.91% to Rs 17.67 croreNet profit of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 73.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.6718.78 -6 73.5471.69 3 OPM %-15.45-16.13 --15.61-13.59 - PBDT17.43-4.97 LP 5.76-5.62 LP PBT17.10-5.30 LP 4.40-6.99 LP NP17.10-5.30 LP 4.40-6.99 LP
