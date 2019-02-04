Royal Orchid Hotels standalone net profit rises 6.40% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 30.55 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 6.40% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.5528.40 8 OPM %22.4524.23 -PBDT6.886.83 1 PBT5.815.74 1 NP4.494.22 6
