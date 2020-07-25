Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 34.39% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.64% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 21.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.357.26 -26 21.4723.20 -7 OPM %24.6731.40 -20.4023.53 - PBDT1.652.62 -37 3.985.18 -23 PBT1.432.35 -39 3.044.12 -26 NP1.241.89 -34 2.523.30 -24

