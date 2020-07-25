Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 8.45% in the December 2019 quarter
Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 63.98% in the December 2019 quarter
Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 133.87% in the December 2019 quarter
Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 221.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.35 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 34.39% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.64% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 21.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.357.26 -26 21.4723.20 -7 OPM %24.6731.40 -20.4023.53 - PBDT1.652.62 -37 3.985.18 -23 PBT1.432.35 -39 3.044.12 -26 NP1.241.89 -34 2.523.30 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU