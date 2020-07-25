Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 34.39% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.64% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 21.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.357.2621.4723.2024.6731.4020.4023.531.652.623.985.181.432.353.044.121.241.892.523.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)