Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 73.53% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 6.47 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 73.53% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.476.11 6 OPM %30.1422.91 -PBDT1.751.09 61 PBT1.490.86 73 NP1.180.68 74
