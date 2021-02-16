RPP Infra gains on new order win

RPP Infra Projects rose 2.27% to Rs 69.90 after the company said it received new order worth Rs 157.87 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The order is for the rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructures in G.A. Main Canal from L.S 30.430 Km to 45.290 km and G.A No. 4 channel, G.A No. 5 channel, G.A No. 5A rear channel and Neivasal Thenpathy branch channels with feeding tanks in Papanasam and Orathanadu taluks of Thanjavur District, Tamil Nadu.

With the above work order, the company is on way to have order book of Rs 2,000 crore at the end of FY21, the firm said in a filing issued during market hours today.

RPP Infra Projects is one of India's fastest growing niche infrastructure players.

