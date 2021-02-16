RPP Infra Projects wins order worth Rs 157.87 cr

RPP Infra Projects announced a new order win worth Rs 157.87 crore Rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructures' in G. A. Main Canal from L.

S 30.430 Km to 45.290 km and G. A No.4 Channel, G. A No.5 Channel, G. A No.5A Rear Channel and Neivasal Thenpathy Branch Channels with Feeding Tanks in Papanasam and Orathanadu Taluks of Thanjavur District.

Further, with the above work order, the Company is on way to have order Book of Rs. 2,000 crore sat the end of FY21.

