RSC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Taaza International reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter
International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Emmsons International reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.78 crore in the December 2018 quarter
KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of RSC International reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.20 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.030.03 PL PBT-0.030.03 PL NP-0.030.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU