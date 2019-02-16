RSD Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 11.73 croreNet profit of RSD Finance reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.739.32 26 OPM %27.3710.19 -PBDT6.042.27 166 PBT4.450.46 867 NP4.53-0.12 LP
