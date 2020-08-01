RSD Finance standalone net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.45% to Rs 1.80 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 1.27% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.26% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.801.47 22 3.283.53 -7 OPM %48.8963.27 -29.2761.76 - PBDT0.971.03 -6 1.725.54 -69 PBT0.940.99 -5 1.605.39 -70 NP0.780.79 -1 1.315.76 -77
