RSWM consolidated net profit declines 55.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 953.79 croreNet profit of RSWM declined 55.02% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 953.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 953.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales953.79953.07 0 OPM %7.5610.92 -PBDT69.5196.44 -28 PBT34.7467.60 -49 NP20.1344.75 -55
