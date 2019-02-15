RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 86.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hartek Power bags order from PowerGrid
Power Grid restores snowfall-hit transmission lines in J&K
NPCIL's Kaiga Atomic Power Station creates world record for continuous operations
Power Grid Corporation of India declared successful bidder under TCBC
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval of Rs 379 cr for two projects
-
Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 65.16 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 86.27% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 65.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales65.1645.04 45 OPM %7.218.99 -PBDT3.561.71 108 PBT2.931.30 125 NP1.901.02 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU