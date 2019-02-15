JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Venus Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 86.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 65.16 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 86.27% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 65.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales65.1645.04 45 OPM %7.218.99 -PBDT3.561.71 108 PBT2.931.30 125 NP1.901.02 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements