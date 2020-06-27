Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 2.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 66.03 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 2.69% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 258.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

66.0354.86258.01213.7411.8011.479.2711.3010.287.2522.7029.016.936.4322.4825.883.984.0915.6917.70

