Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 2.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 66.03 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 2.69% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 258.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.0354.86 20 258.01213.74 21 OPM %11.8011.47 -9.2711.30 - PBDT10.287.25 42 22.7029.01 -22 PBT6.936.43 8 22.4825.88 -13 NP3.984.09 -3 15.6917.70 -11
