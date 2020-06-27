JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 2.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 66.03 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 2.69% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 258.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.0354.86 20 258.01213.74 21 OPM %11.8011.47 -9.2711.30 - PBDT10.287.25 42 22.7029.01 -22 PBT6.936.43 8 22.4825.88 -13 NP3.984.09 -3 15.6917.70 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU