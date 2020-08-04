Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 75.78% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 42.64 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 75.78% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 42.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.6460.56 -30 OPM %8.6111.86 -PBDT3.907.99 -51 PBT2.357.17 -67 NP1.255.16 -76
