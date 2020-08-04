Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 75.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 42.64 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 75.78% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 42.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.6460.568.6111.863.907.992.357.171.255.16

