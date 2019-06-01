Rubfila International standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 54.86 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 22.22% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.27% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 213.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.8658.04 -5 213.74214.70 0 OPM %11.4512.06 -11.3014.93 - PBDT6.868.14 -16 28.3136.08 -22 PBT6.057.24 -16 25.1832.52 -23 NP3.714.77 -22 17.0121.07 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
