Rubfila International standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 54.86 crore

Net profit of declined 22.22% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.27% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 213.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

