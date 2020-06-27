Rubfila International standalone net profit rises 8.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 52.50 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 8.36% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 52.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.58% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 227.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

