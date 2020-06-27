Rubfila International standalone net profit rises 8.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 52.50 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 8.36% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 52.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.58% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 227.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.5054.86 -4 227.71213.74 7 OPM %12.0611.45 -9.3411.30 - PBDT6.686.86 -3 23.4028.31 -17 PBT5.736.05 -5 19.9825.18 -21 NP4.023.71 8 15.0417.01 -12
