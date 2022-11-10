JUST IN
Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Rubra Medicaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Rubra Medicaments remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.360.26 38 OPM %2.787.69 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

