Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 772.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 49.05 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills rose 772.12% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.62% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 183.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales49.0555.21 -11 183.08192.76 -5 OPM %27.2815.87 -24.6020.77 - PBDT16.736.24 168 49.8838.88 28 PBT13.532.84 376 37.8725.25 50 NP9.071.04 772 27.7017.80 56
