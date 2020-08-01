Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 772.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 49.05 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 772.12% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.62% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 183.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

