Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 87.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.75% to Rs 60.84 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 87.47% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.8445.8319.3822.1012.087.839.895.437.634.07

