Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 87.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.75% to Rs 60.84 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills rose 87.47% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.8445.83 33 OPM %19.3822.10 -PBDT12.087.83 54 PBT9.895.43 82 NP7.634.07 87
