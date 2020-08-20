Ruchi Soya Industries standalone net profit declines 12.55% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 3043.08 croreNet profit of Ruchi Soya Industries declined 12.55% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 3043.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3112.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3043.083112.33 -2 OPM %4.061.19 -PBDT45.0947.75 -6 PBT12.2614.02 -13 NP12.2614.02 -13
