Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Ruchika Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Ruchika Industries India reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.19% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.03 167 0.160.62 -74 OPM %62.500 -50.003.23 - PBDT0.050 0 0.080.02 300 PBT0.050 0 0.080.02 300 NP0.050 0 0.070.02 250

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

