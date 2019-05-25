Ruchika Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Ruchika Industries India reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.19% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.03 167 0.160.62 -74 OPM %62.500 -50.003.23 - PBDT0.050 0 0.080.02 300 PBT0.050 0 0.080.02 300 NP0.050 0 0.070.02 250
