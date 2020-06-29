Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 93.96% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 107.45 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers declined 93.96% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 107.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.98% to Rs 27.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 481.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 493.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales107.45128.64 -16 481.01493.99 -3 OPM %5.0116.05 -9.1616.63 - PBDT4.7819.65 -76 38.7375.92 -49 PBT1.3616.51 -92 25.0162.83 -60 NP0.6210.26 -94 27.3740.24 -32
